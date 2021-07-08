Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, held a closed-door meeting with members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Chairman, Walid Jubrin, at the Government House, Enugu.

The meeting, which lasted four hours, was also attended by other notable members of the PDP BoT, such as the former Senate president, Adolphus Wabara, former Enugu State governor, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Stella Omu, Chief Rex Onyeabo, Garba Shehu, Laurentia Mallam and Justina Eze.

Others were Fidelia Njeze, Hassana Dikko, Ngiji Ngele and Adewale Oladipo.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the BoT chairman, said the deliberation was very successfully.

He disclosed that they discussed national issues and the way forward for the peace and unity of the country.

Shortly after the meeting, Jubrin, who is the Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa, met with leaders of the northern community in Enugu State, led by Sarkin Abubakar Yusuf Sambo, at the Government House, Enugu, in company with other BoT members and Governor Ugwuanyi, on fostering peace and national unity among the northerners and people of their host communities.

The BoT chairman, who described Ugwuanyi as a “frank, sincere and simple man,” commended him for promoting peace, national integration and unity in Enugu State and beyond.

Jubrin urged northerners in Enugu State to continue to cooperate with the governor and live in peace and harmony with the indigenes of the state, stressing that the unity of Nigeria is paramount to its progress and corporate existence.

“I am the Sarkin Fulani in Nasarawa State. I am their leader in the real tradition. I am controlling all kinds of people. I have gone to Abia State and spoke to our people. I have gone to Owerri, I spoke to our people. Anywhere I go, I brief our people and they are intact.

“That is why they told me they are going to be with you (Ugwuanyi).

“I told them that you (Ugwuanyi) are a very simple man; you are very frank and sincere,” the BOT chairman said.

In their separate responses, leaders of the northern community in Enugu State told the PDP BoT chairman that Ugwuanyi has continued to foster peace and national unity in the state through his uncommon leadership qualities, stressing that the governor has been good to them.

