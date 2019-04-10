Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Tuesday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the administrative building of Enugu State University of Education in Ihe, Awgu Local Government Area, the first university of education in the South East geo-political zone.

The university which would be a degree-awarding institution will serve as a training ground for teachers of primary, secondary and tertiary education.

The establishment of the new institution was recently approved by the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration, and the contract for the construction of the administrative building was awarded last week by the State Executive Council.

Performing the ceremony, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who expressed delight and fulfilment, stated that the quest for the establishment of the university was in consonance with his administration’s commitment to providing and promoting better access to higher education as a way of stimulating knowledge, productivity and industry among the teeming youths in Enugu State.

The governor recalled that his administration had earlier announced the release of the sum of N200 million for the commencement of preliminary construction works on the site, stressing that the proposed university will help to bring about a significant and positive transformation of the socio-economic fortunes of the entire Awgu LGA and its environs.

According to him, “apart from graduating its own students, it is expected that the proposed university will also provide channels for students of other colleges of education in and around the state especially, the Enugu State College of Education (Technical), to obtain degrees in their chosen areas of study.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi explained that “the prompt construction of an administrative building is therefore expected to stimulate the rapid development of the institution and prepare it for full commencement of academic activities in no distant time.”

The governor, who reiterated his pledge to continue to serve Enugu State with the fear of God to ensure that opportunities for growth and development were extended to every corner of the state, disclosed his administration’s plan to revitalise the Awgu Games Village as part of its concerted efforts to transform the council area.

He, therefore, appreciated the people of Ihe town, and leaders and stakeholders of Awgu LGA as well as the state Ministry of Education and other actors in the education sector, for their enthusiasm and support towards the historic and all-important project.

Earlier in their speeches, the member representing Aninri/Awgu/ Oji River Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Works, Mr. Toby Okechukwu; the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze; his counterparts in the ministries of Works and Infrastructure and Information, Engr. Greg Nnaji and Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe; Chairman, Governing Council, Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Amb. Fidelia Njeze; Awgu Council Chairman, Hon. Stanley Okeke; State Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonna; traditional ruler of Ihe and Chairman and Awgu Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Goddy Ekoh among others, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his vision and commitment towards the establishment of the university, maintaining that the bold initiative would enhance the quality education in the state and encourage rapid development in the area.