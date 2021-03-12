Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has pledged his administration’s maximum cooperation and support for the newly appointed Service Chiefs of the Nigerian Armed Forces to enable them successfully perform their duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the country and warding off external aggression.

Speaking during an interactive session between the new Service Chiefs and Stakeholders in Enugu State, held at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, expressed optimism that the engagement will deepen and strengthen the current synergy between the state government and the military over security matters.

The governor stressed that such synergy was responsible for the enviable rating of Enugu as one of the most peaceful and safest states in the country.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who congratulated the Service Chiefs for their richly deserved appointments, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his wisdom, courage and sagacity in actuating the highly demanding jobs to best hands.

Chief of Defence, Gen. Irabor, who commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his hospitality and immeasurable support to the military, disclosed that they were in Enugu to reach out to their troops in furtherance of their mandate to ensure peace and security of the country in keeping with the directives given to them by President Buhari.