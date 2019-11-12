Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is poised to re-focus the administration of local government areas to make them more formidable and impactful on the lives of the rural dwellers, says Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Peter Okonkwo.

Okonkwo said local councils have the mandate to come up with development projects that would stand the test of time.

He said council chairmen are expected to execute capital projects that would be enduring and outlive their tenure.

He said local government councils would pay more attention to primary healthcare delivery, to ensure the vision of the government in the health sector, such as the universal health coverage, are fully actualized for the benefit of the masses.

“Our principal agenda is to create a stronger synergy so that there will be a more effective relationship between the state and the local governments. We will engage them in partnership arrangement. The focal point of this administration is grassroots-based.

“The state government will leverage on its firm commitment to the provision of infrastructure in the rural communities as well as general wellbeing of the dwellers, to create synergy and ensure that the activities of the local governments are repositioned for utmost positive impact on the people,”Okonkwo said.