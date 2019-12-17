Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Tuesday, presented the 2020 budget proposal of N169. 567,658 billion to the state assembly for approval.

The budget tagged, “budget of responsive and accountable government”, is 55.2% higher than that of 2019 budget.

Ugwuanyi, while presenting the budget revealed that N100.77 billion was set aside for capital expenditure while recurrent expenditure stands at N68.79 billion.

He said the increase in the budget was necessitated by the need to further meet the developmental needs of the people in the area of education, transportation, health and other infrastructure.

He further said that his government will ensure it grows its internally generated revenue to account for 50 per cent of the state income by 2023.

Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi said the house will fast track action on the budget to ensure that it was passed before Christmas.