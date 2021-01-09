Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged the people of Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area to stay the course of peace, which his administration has strived to entrench and nurture in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peace call followed the recent crisis that erupted in Oruku, which led to the killing of the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry constituted by his administration to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the crisis, Gov. Ugwuanyi said that the government and people of the state received the sad news with rude shock.

Members of the newly inaugurated Commission, headed by Justice Harold Eya, include Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Prof. Den Chris Onah, Anthony Ogbu, Dr. Mrs. Chinwe Onah, Dr. Godwin Anigbo (Secretary) and Paschal Okoloagu (Counsel to the Commission).

Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the state government in the wake of the crisis swiftly directed deployment of security operatives to Oruku Community to stem the mayhem and forestall further loss of lives and destruction of property.

Responding on behalf of other members of the panel, the Chairman, Justice Eya, appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve in the commission and assured him that they will discharge the onerous task diligently with the help of God.