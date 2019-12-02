Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has reassured the people of Enugu State that his administration will soon unveil its grassroots-based programme that will be all-inclusive.

He spoke at Amagunze, headquarters of Nkanu East Local Government Area, during the inauguration of some development projects executed by the Chairman of the council, Ikechukwu Ubagu and the formal reception of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu East, Prince Lawrence Eze, back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor commended Ubagu for the good works he has done in the council and welcomed Prince Eze and his supporters back to the PDP. Eze defected from PDP to the APC in the last election, where he contested the Enugu East Senatorial seat.

The projects inaugurated by Ugwuanyi include 1,500-seater pavillion and the Nkanu East PDP local government secretariat built by the party Chairman, Prince Emeka Nwatu with the support of the party stakeholders.

Ugwuanyi, who stated that the era of politics is over, maintained that what is paramount at the moment is how to move the state forward and ensure sustenance of existing peace and good governance in the state.

Noting that the PDP is growing from strength to strength, the governor thanked all those working hard for the party and government, saying: “Very soon, we will move to the electoral wards to recognise people to make sure everybody is carried along.”

Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Ubagu applauded Ugwuanyi for his support and encouragement, stressing that the feats his administration recorded was as a result of the uncommon leadership qualities and his special love for their people.

The chairman announced the council’s decision to name the pavillion after the governor in recognition of his support and contributions to the development of the area.

Prince Eze, who was handed over to the state chairman of the PDP, Augustine Nnamani by the LG party chairman, Prince Nwatu after the Chairman of PDP in Mburubu Ward, Obinna Egbo, introduced him and announced his return to the PDP, said “PDP runs in me.”

The returnee pointed out that he was “a worthy son” of Ugwuanyi and thanked God for using the governor as “an instrument to unite Enugu State.”

Prince Eze who promised to bring back more of his supporters to the PDP family, reassured the governor and other party leaders of his loyalty and support.