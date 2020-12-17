GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, delightfully received in audience the State Champion at the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, Miss Chinwero Chisom Lilian, who was formally presented to the governor by the Management Team of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, led by the Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Sade Morgan.

Miss Chinwero who teaches at Girls Secondary School, Akegbe-Ugwu, Nkanu West Local Government Area, is an indigene of Igugu, in Udenu Local Government Area of the Enugu State, and a niece to the Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.

Presenting the Champion to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, the Nigerian Breweries’ Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Morgan, disclosed that the multinational company relied greatly on digital technology to drive participation in the completion and recorded a 55 percent increase in the number of qualifying submissions from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director who revealed that the winner was rewarded with a prize of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), a plaque and certificate, stressed that “she will serve as an inspiration to other teachers in the state and an ambassador for the programme when we open entries for the next edition in 2021..”.