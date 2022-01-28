Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was, yesterday, conferred with a national award as the ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ by the Messengers of Peace Foundation (MPF).

Conferring the award on Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, National President of the foundation, Sulaiman Adejoh, said the honour was in recognition of his zeal, steadfastness and untiring efforts in ensuring “there is calmness in the state and Nigeria by extension.”

Adejoh said: “We have taken note of these efforts because there are not ordinary. It takes somebody that has something upstairs and a man of peace to be able to use all the connections, including God, to make sure there is peace in his state.

“And by the power given to you as serving governor of Enugu State, you have used your God-given ability to make sure there is relative calmness.”

The MPF national president said by June, “we will be going to London for the first Global Messengers of Peace Awards in partnership with the Queen of England.

“We are the only non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the country that has the responsibility of providing peace customised vehicle number plates to promote peace at the grassroots.

“We are here to identify with your success as the Most Peaceful Governor in the country. We have gone round, especially in the rural areas; we saw the good roads. We sampled opinions. We are going to send you video clips for you to see the positive things your people have said about you.

“We are strongly behind you in prayers. The same God, who gave you the wisdom to build roads, bring your people together and empower them in several other ways, will bless you too. We thank you for all you are doing for your people and Nigeria as well.”

Responding, Ugwuanyi dedicated the award to God and said God is behind all his successes and the unmerited favour he has gained in life.

Noting that peace is the costliest commodity in life, the governor pointed out that it is impossible to achieve the primary purposes of government, which are security and welfare of the people, without peace.

“If there is a commodity in the market called peace, nations are prepared to buy it at all costs. Because we entrusted Enugu State to the hands of God, we have seen God’s hands in affairs of the state. I dedicate this award to the Almighty God. I also want to say a very big thank you for this honour,” he said.