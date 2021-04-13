The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the communal crisis in Oruku Community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday submitted its report to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Ugwuanyi had inaugurated the commission, headed by retired Justice Harold Eya, in the aftermath of the killing of the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mba, on Dec. 26, 2020.

The governor had charged the commission to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the communal crisis.

Eya, who was at the Government House with other members of the commission, described their assignment as a peace building initiative.

He said that the Oruku crisis was a matter of ego tussle among the elite and this tore the youth apart.

He, however, said that the commission’s report would mark the beginning of another phase in the annals of the ethnographic configuration of the community.

“Our gathering here will turn out to be the beginning of a new phase of the community’s corporate existence,” he said.

Responding, Ugwuanyi assured the members of the commission that he would diligently study and implement the report.

He appealed to members of the community to maintain the peace which his administration had strove to restore in the area.

Ugwuanyi commended members of the commission for completing their work on record time and expressed the hope that their recommendations, as well as the anticipated government actions, would restore peace in the community. (NAN)