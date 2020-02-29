Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, reconstituted the Governing Council of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), by reappointing the Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah as Pro-chancellor and Chairman.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the governor also approved the appointment of Lady Jane Nnamani, Dr. Nicholas Onyebuchi Agbo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Prof. Emmanuel Ezeugwu, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu and Rev. Fr. Dr. Ikechukwu Ani, as members of the Council.

Aroh added that other members, pursuant to the first schedule, statues 5 and 10 of ESUT Law CAP 74 OF Enugu State 2004 (as amended) also include the vice-chancellor of the university, two persons appointed by the university senate from among members of the institution’s senate, one person appointed by the congregation from among members of the congregation and one person appointed by the convocation, from among members of the convocation.

Others are: a representative of the state’s Ministry of Education, a representative of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the university’s registrar who will serve as secretary to the council.

The commissioner stated that the governor expressed confidence that members of the new Governing Council will bring their invaluable wealth of experience to bear in the running of the university, in line with the state government’s determination to reposition it as a citadel of learning.