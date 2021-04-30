Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, said his administration has leveraged every opportunity to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms of residents through various time-honoured initiatives.

Speaking during the inauguration of the modernised office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), located at Eziagu Street, New Haven, Enugu, Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has initiated and achieved a lot in promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms of the residents, through domestication of the Child Rights Act and establishment of the Tamar-Sexual Assault and Referral Centre for provision of free medical, legal and counselling services for victims of rape, especially women and girls.

Other initiatives include the establishment of Oasis of Hope for the Needy, a centre for taking care of vulnerable children, as well as victims of sexual and domestic assaults; training of staff of Waste Management Authority on application of human rights principles in enforcement and compliance; and training of the Neighbourhood Watch Associations on human rights issues.

Ugwuanyi said it was an occasion to show solidarity with the national agency which has been in the frontline of protecting, promoting and enforcing human rights as well as providing an extra-judicial mechanism for the respect and enjoyment of human rights.

He said the state government, in recognition of the strategic importance of the commission’s mandate and its implication for the nation’s democracy and enjoyment of life by citizenry, supported the renovation works at the office within the limits of available resources.

“We are truly glad we did and sincerely wish we could do more,” he said.