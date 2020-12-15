Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, reiterated that quality, accessible and affordable healthcare delivery to the people of the state will remain at the front burner of his administration’s eight point agenda.

Ugwuanyi restated this when he flagged off the distribution of medical commodities received from the pet-project of the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), for the good health of the mothers and children in the state.

The commodities were donated to U-TOLF by the Vitamin Angles to provide succour to vulnerable pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children under five years, especially those who are at risk of malnutrition and do not have access to national health services.

Flagging off the distribution exercise, Governor Ugwuanyi said his administration’s concerted efforts in ensuring that mothers, new born babies and children under five years get the best healthcare have been supported by the gesture.

The governor, therefore, commended Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation and the Vitamin Angles for their rewarding years of partnership in providing succour to women and children in the state, stressing that U-TOLF is “unarguably the most impactfull NGO in Enugu State.”

He said: “This partnership is currently in its fourth year. With this collaboration, we have had the opportunity to further strengthen health and well-being promotion in the communities we serve.”

The governor, therefore, directed the State Ministry of Health to ensure the efficient and effective distribution of the commodities through its channels “in a manner that they will reach the target population”.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, expressed delight that the four-year old partnership between the Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation and the Enugu State Government, through the State Ministry of Health, has continued to yield fruits “impacting positively on the vulnerable maternal, new born babies and children under five-year population.”