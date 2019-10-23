Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reassured workers of his administration’s commitment to improving their welfare saying they were critical to the state’s progress and development.

The governor said the improvement of working conditions of workers will remain a cardinal objective of his administration.

Governor Ugwanyi, spoke during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Leadership Retreat held at Nike Lake Resort Hotel, in Enugu, yesterday.

He said the state had sustained the prompt and regular payment of salaries, allowances and pensions of workers.

According to him, his administration had “judiciously utilised the bailout funds and Paris Club refunds from the Federal Government strictly for the purposes for which they were secured.” He also said the state had kept faith with the novel initiative of paying the 13th month salary to workers.

Governor Ugwuanyi, reassured workers of a better deal on wages, regular payment of salaries, and enhanced working conditions. According to the governor, no meaningful progress can be made in the implementation of government’s development agenda without the active collaboration and cooperation of workers.

“As a government, we will continue to do everything that is possible and practicable to sustain the wonderful relationship that currently exists between the state government and the organized labour,” the governor said.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba thanked Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event, his hospitality and the serenity of the state, describing the governor as a labour-friendly governor.