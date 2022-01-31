Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s continuos support for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ensure they effectively discharge their duties.

The governor gave the assurance during the 82 Division Nigerian Army West African Social Activities (WASA) 2021, yesterday, at the 82 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

He expressed delight that the annual event was a platform for officers, soldiers, their families, friends and host community to gather in a joyous and relaxed mood to appreciate God for the successful completion of training activities and operations for the past year while heralding the beginning of the New Year.

Ugwuanyi said the occasion offered him the opportunity to celebrate the soldiers for their gallantry in battling insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in the past year.

“The events of the past year really put your courage and patriotism to test, but your successes were cheering and reassuring to Nigerians that we have a dependable, disciplined and committed Army,” the governor said.

Acknowledging, with deep sense of patriotism, the anxiety and emotional challenges the soldiers’ families and friends have to contend with as the officers and soldiers strive for the peace and unity of Nigeria, Ugwuanyi thanked them for “all your unsung sacrifices for our great nation, Nigeria.”

The governor, who pointed out that the state government has a long tradition of mutual understanding and cooperation with the 82 Division Nigerian Army, paid respect to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General F. Yahaya; General Officer Commanding, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General T. A. Lagbaja, and all officers and men of the division for their continued support to his administration, especially in the areas of security, civil-military cooperation and peace advocacy.

Lagbaja welcomed Governor Ugwuanyi to the event as special guest of honour and commended him for always supporting and identifying with the activities of the division in particular and the military in general, aimed at protecting lives and property.