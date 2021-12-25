On the occasion of this year’s Yuletide, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has felicitated Christians, the people of Enugu State and indeed, all Nigerians on yet another opportunity to celebrate God’s abiding grace and salvation for mankind through the birth of Jesus Christ.

Gov. Ugwuanyi noted that the commemoration of Christ’s birth symbolizes God’s love for humanity and His faithfulness in sending a Saviour to redeem the world.

The governor, who appreciated God for His goodness and mercies, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and committed to prayers and other engagements that promote peace, love, unity, security and progress of the country.

While thanking ‘Ndi Enugu’ for their unceasing love, prayers, solidarity, support and goodwill, Gov. Ugwuanyi wished all Nigerians Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

He reassured the people of Enugu State of his firm resolve to continue to serve them with the fear of God, and to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state in spite of all the challenges in the country.