Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday inaugurated the new-look Press Centre for the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Chapter.

The facility was newly re-modelled by the Ugwuanyi administration.

The remodelling of the NUJ Enugu Press Centre by Ugwuanyi’s administration is the first intervention on the facility in the last 30 years.

The governor, after inaugurating the Press Centre named after him – “Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi NUJ Enugu Press Centre” – inspected the projects executed at the centre by his administration and announced additional interventions that would make the facility more conducive for the journalists and the general public to use amid jubilation.

Thanking Governor Ugwuanyi for the unprecedented intervention, the Chairman of NUJ, Enugu State Chapter, Mr Sam Udekwe, said that the governor’s gesture was a surprise package to the journalists and a dream come true.

Udekwe described Ugwuanyi as a jinx breaker and promise keeper, stressing that his imprints in the centre would remain indelible in the history of journalism profession in Enugu State in particular and the country in general.

“We sincerely thank you, Your Excellency, for this wonderful intervention. We did not dream of it coming from you. This has been our dream, and today, it is a dream come true. You have done us proud and we are grateful to you sir,” the NUJ chairman said.

Speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, an engineer, disclosed that the state government’s intervention was sequel to Governor Ugwuanyi’s visit to the centre, which was then in a deplorable condition.

Nnaji, who described the project as phase one, disclosed that “the last intervention was about three decades ago”, stressing that Ugwuanyi is a man with the Midas touch in everything he does.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani and Dr Tony Okam witnessed the event.