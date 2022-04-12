Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with his peace initiative, yesterday, met with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aninri Local Government Area over the disagreement that erupted at the monthly council meeting of the party, at Ndeaboh, at the weekend, which left some people injured.

Ugwuanyi enjoined the Aninri PDP stakeholders to embrace peace and work together as brothers for the progress of the party, the council and the state in general.

The governor on receiving the report of the incident visited the injured at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu to empathise with them and made funds available to ensure they were given adequate medical attention.

The peace meeting, which involved the faction, led by the council Chairman, Benneth Ajah, and the one led by the member representing Aninri constituency in the House of Assembly, Chinedu Okwu, offered the participants, including those who sustained injuries, the opportunity to table their grievances before the governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In their separate narrations, the speakers reiterated that Ugwuanyi is their leader, and pledged to abide by his decisions at the meeting aimed at resolving the issues amicably. They also pledged to abide by the governor’s directives in respect of the PDP primary in the state and the 2023 general election.

They appreciated Ugwuanyi for his commitment and resilience in resolving issues in Aninri council on several occasions, apologised to the governor for the disagreement during the party meeting and assured him they will ensure such unfortunate incident does not happen again in the council area.