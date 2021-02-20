Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, received the six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from the state who were among recipients of the President’s NYSC Honours Award in Abuja, for creditably distinguishing themselves during the just concluded service year.

The six awardees from Enugu State, alongside others across the nation, were also given automatic employment and scholarship for their post-graduate programmes by President Muhammadu Buhari, who directed the relevant government agencies to ensure timely implementation of all the incentives for the award recipients.

Receiving the Enugu State indigenes, at the Exco Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, the governor who described them as “ambassadors and the very best we have,” thanked God Almighty for their successful and outstanding service year.

The governor applauded them for returning home with the prestigious presidential awards, saying: “Since you have done our dear state this great honour, our prayer is that more honours will come your way.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi also thanked President Buhari for bestowing the outstanding award on the Enugu State indigenes.

He equally commended the NYSC in the state for the sterling performance of the awardees and went further to announce a donation of N10 million to the agency, and a cash reward to the six award recipients in appreciation of their patriotic zeal and dedication to service.

In his brief remark, the Enugu State NYSC coordinator, Mr. Sam Ujogu, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for granting them audience, stressing: “It is living testimony that you have been very passionate about the NYSC scheme in Enugu State.”