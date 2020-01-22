Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State says his administration can thrive without revenues from the Federal Allocations.

He said that the state could thrive because the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state had improved.

Ugwuanyi said this on Tuesday in Enugu during the launch and public presentation of the Revised Enugu State Business Agenda (SBA), an initiative of the Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Association (ECOBPA).

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said that his administration had implemented reforms to increase the state IGR.

The governor said that the narrative of the state as a core civil service domain had been changed to include a state that was renowned for business.

He said that the state was only behind Lagos State in IGR, adding that the administration had blocked all revenue leakages.

“Our state is currently the only one in the country that survive without Federal Allocations. We pay our workers and pensioners as and when due,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that he had the desire to make investors comfortable in the state by providing the enabling environment.

On incidences of multiple taxation, the governor said the state government had addressed it.