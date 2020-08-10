Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi , has sought Public Private Partnership (PPP) investments that would engender rapid development of the state especially the local council areas.

The governor made the call while flagging-off the construction of a modern Building Materials Market at Agbani, headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government Area, in partnership with a private investor.

Represented by Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Chief Peter Okonkwo, he described the 610 capacity shops as a massive project; pointing out that it was the very first he inaugurated in his second tenure.

The governor extolled the council Chairman, Chief Nwabueze Nnamani, saying the project was visionary in empowerment and economic viability.

In his speech, the council boss said his objective in scouting for a developer for the PPP arrangement on the project were three pronged- to create jobs for the unemployed, play major role in rural development and secure an alternative source of revenue generation outside the dwindling monthly allocation.

Nnamani announced that the council had concluded arrangement with a new investor for the construction of blocks of shops and motor parks with banks at Agbani, and Ozalla respectively.

He called on businessmen and prospective buyers, especially motor spare parts dealers to take advantage of the opportunity to own shops in the market.

Earlier, the developer, Nonso Okeke, CEO, Chimanda Ventures Limited, stated that his urge to invest in the project was predicated upon the resilient quest of the council Chairman for alternative source of revenue generation and to open up the LGA for more investments.