Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday kept faith with his practice of celebrating the New Year Day by paying an unscheduled visit to the Nigerian Red Cross, near Ogbete Main Market, Enugu to share the joy of the day with the orphans.

Ugwuanyi also visited the children’s ward of the Mother of Christ Hospital, Ogui Enugu, including the Special Baby Care Unit where donated funds for the proper medical care of the inmates.

At the Cheshire Home, Uwani, Enugu, he celebrated the day with the physically challenged residents in the Home, and gave each of them a gift, a gesture that prompted jubilation and excitement.

The governor also visited the Home for the Elderly, which is managed by the

Little Sisters of the Poor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at Ufuma Street, Awkunanaw, Enugu, where he joined Bishop Callistus Onaga of the

Catholic Diocese of Enugu and the elderly in the celebration of the New Year

Eucharistic Mass.