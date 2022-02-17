By Chukwudi Nweje

A royal father, Eze Igwesi O. Igwesi has urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to pick his successor from Nkanu East. The Igwe of Omuoha-Obuoffia, Nkanu-West LGA in this interview spoke on various issues especially the Enugu governorship election in 2023.

As a royal father and statesman, what are your reflections ahead of the 2023 general elections in Enugu, the Coal City state?

This palace is known as a Royal Palace of Justice and Peace and things I speak about are what would please God Almighty. For a while, there has been this tussle and seeming disagreement on where the next governor of Enugu State will come from. All persons concerned are my people. People from Enugu North and Enugu West Senatorial Zones are brothers to Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

The 2023 election is a matter of concern to everybody and the politics of Nkanu land is a concern of this throne because I have knowledge of the history of the area. My late father, His Royal Highness, Rt. Hon. Igwe John Igwesi who represented Udi Central in the then House of Assembly sponsored the motion which led to the creation of Nkanu Division from the old Udi division. The late John Igweshi later became a multi tenured Chairman of the old Nkanu Division. With this, I am positioned to be in the vanguard of political moderation, particularly in Nkanu land.

So, in your view, which zone do you think should should produce the next governor of Enugu State?

On where the next governor of the state should come from, I appeal to politicians and my people because all are my brothers, both those from Enugu North and Enugu West senatorial districts, for a chance. Since 1999, PDP has been at the helm of affairs. The rotation agreement may not have been written but that doesn’t mean it is not enforceable. Having moved from Enugu East to West and North, it becomes imperative that I make this passionate appeal to our brothers from Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial zones to allow a peaceful rotation of power back to Enugu East.

I appeal that aspirants from Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial zones should make sacrifices for peace to reign. In other regions, they look for their traditional rulers on critical issues, so our people should learn to imitate such.

But is your appeal for rotation to Enugu East constitutional?

It is true that the constitution permits anyone to run for office once he or she meets the statutory requirements but I also know that good things do not end alone with the position of the Governor. If by rotation you won’t be favored, please hold on.

In Enugu East zone, there is a particular place that is dejected. I also appeal to the people of Enugu East natorial Zone to give peace and justice a chance. No one escorted another to this world, so I encourage everyone to gather and garner support for Nkanu East to produce the next governor. I’m appealing to the governor to pick someone from Nkanu East as the next governor of the state, while still upholding proper electoral practices. There’s a need for sufficient government presence to be felt in Nkanu East. While we are not saying that all developments should be concentrated in Nkanu East, this will give them an opportunity for development. Nkanu East is a local government without any serious state or federal infrastructure. Let us give them the knife to share this time around. By so doing, we will be being patriotic and one’s brother’s keeper.

What is your take on the idea of a ‘New Enugu’?

The ‘New Enugu’ is a good idea from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The present capital of Enugu can no longer function as the capital of the South East or Eastern region, thus the need for expansion. I appeal that the next governor should try and create a new Enugu capital toward that direction. I’m of the opinion that the entire Nkanu should be developed to become the capital of Igbo land. Let this New Enugu metropolis serve as the model capital city of Igboland. This will also reduce the reckless land grabbing in Enugu. It will be interesting if the politicians will put this into work.

What kind of person do you think should succeed Governor Ugwuanyi when he leaves office next year?

The next governor should be a peaceful man as Ugwuanyi because Gburugburu indeed has produced a new order of politicking and the next governor should continue with his peace process. We do not want a governor who sees an opposing voice as a consumable. Let that incoming governor borrow a leaf from Governor Ugwuanyi. From what I have seen, as a governor, he remains consultative. Condemn him anywhere and you will see him inviting you for a discussion to sort out what the grouse is. Let the next governor consolidate on this peaceful disposition of Ugwuanyi. The next governor must also be highly tolerant of his people.

The qualities of the next governor of the state should include entrepreneurship skills, humility traits, international connections, sound vision and practical approach to issues.

Enugu state would remain a bride to be courted by every South East man or woman for many generations to come. Every one who presides over the state, attempts to answer to its multiple developmental needs but the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi has dispensed exceptional leadership as the political leader of the state since 2015.

His leadership is unique as can be attested to by his numerous achievements. Ugwuanyi was entrusted with public service at a time Nigeria was seeping through sickening and frustrating economic woes and multifaceted challenges but you can imagine the level of peaceful coexistence between him and the labour in the state.