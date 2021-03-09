The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has formally announced commencement of the first ever flyover bridge project by the state government, located at the intractable Abakpa Nike/Nike Lake/T-Junction road, in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Speaking when he inspected the project site’s readiness for work commencement, alongside the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure and Housing, Greg Nnaji and Vitus Okechi respectively, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, maintained government’s order announcing a shutdown of the road by last night.

Aroh who revealed that he led a state government delegation to also inspect the construction yard of the company handling the flyover, said all was set for the commencement of the project. He added that the contractor assured that he would deliver the project before the end of 2021.

The Information Commissioner said the flyover project, when completed, would ease traffic gridlock in the area.

Works Commissioner, Nnaji, said the contractor had been fully mobilised and was ready for the take-off of the project, pointing out that five roads have been designated for public use as diversions.

M. Nnaji who said the five designated roads are being announced on air, listed them to include, Abakpa Nike Last Bus Stop-Oda Ngene- Umuchigbo-Nike Harmony Estate Adoration Road Junction; Bishop Shanahan- Ugbene 11-Ugbo Ndafe-Ama Owelle- Alulu-EELG HQ-Nkwor Nike Junction, and Emene-Adoration Ministries Pilgrimage Center- Harmony Estate- Umuchigbo bye-pass.

Others are Abakpa Nike Road-Liberty Junction- Ogwuagor- Uzo Aku Layout- Umuchigbo Harmony Estate Adoration Pilgrimage Centre, and Nike Lake Road- Ugwueke Junction- Igwe Edward Nnaji Palace- Enugu East Development Center-Amangwu Umuenwene – Oda Ngene- Umuchigbo Harmony Estate Adoration Pilgrimage Centre.

Gov. Ugwuanyi had inspected the designated road diversions to ensure their accessibility and readiness prior to closure of the Nike Lake/T-Junction road for construction work.

Project manager of IDC, Mr. Youssef Zghaib said the company was ready to hit the ground running, assuring that, “we were awarded this project with the duration of one year, but we promise to do our best to deliver within less than one year for sure.”