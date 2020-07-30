Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has signed the revised 2020 budget of N146,374,641,080 into law.

The new budget represents a 13.67 per cent reduction from the previous budget size of N169.6 billion, which amounts to the slash of N23,183,017,220 from the earlier earmarked amount

The revised budget, which was in response to the negative consequences of Coronavirus on the economy, was passed by the state House of Assembly, yesterday, after its presentation to the public for inputs.

According to details of the new budget, the earlier approved recurrent and capital expenditures of N68,790,000,000 and N100,767,658,300 were revised to N69,790,000,000 and N76,584,641,080 respectively, representing 48 per cent and 52 per cen reduction, respectively.

Also in the approved revised budget, the state government made savings of N53,617,927,900 and added the sum of N27,455,910,680.

The governor, who signed the budget in the presence of his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, House of Assembly members led by Speaker Edward Ubosi, members of the State Executive Council, and top government functionaries, thanked members of the House for their diligent and expeditious passage of the budget.