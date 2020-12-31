Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, assented to the 2021 budget bill passed by the House of Assembly.

Assenting to the bill estimated at N169,845, 758,500, Ugwuanyi thanked the lawmakers for their partnership with the state government as well as diligent discharge of their legislative responsibilities which saw to the smooth and timely passage of the budget.

The governor thanked God for 2020 and prayed that the coming year would be better.

Reiterating his resolve to continue to serve Enugu State with the fear of God, Governor Ugwuanyi promised that the 2021 budget would benefit the people and that they would continue to enjoy democracy dividends.

Presenting the budget for assent at Government House, Enugu, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, represented by his deputy, Uche Ugwu said the House constructively engaged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during deliberation on the budget estimates.

The deputy speaker, accompanied by leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu and other members said they carried out their legislative responsibilities diligently “to give our people more dividends of democracy.”

Governor Ugwuanyi on December 9, presented a budget proposal for 2021, tagged: “Budget of recovery and continued growth” to the House for consideration and passage. The budget was 13.8 per cent higher than the revised 2020 budget.

Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Festus Uzor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, were among dignitaries who witnessed the event.