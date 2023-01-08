Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and the former Governor of old Enugu State and former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, were among the dignitaries that graced the funeral of Fidelis Ugwuoke Ossai (Government). The deceased was the father of the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai. The event was held yesterday at Ezimo, Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Also at present on the occasion were the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North senatorial district, former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Sunday Onyebuchi, Hon. Justice Centus Chima Nweze of the Supreme Court and members of the national and state Assemblies from Enugu State and the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, council chairman, Chief Maxi Ukuta, and other PDP candidates in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, could not attend the event because he was out of the state. However, he was at the wake keep observed on the evening of last Thursday.

The late Ossai died at the age of 89.