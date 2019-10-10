Magnus Eze, Enugu

Businessmen in Enugu State have expressed the optimism the inauguration of a chapter of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in would boost their businesses.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be delivering the keynote address at the inauguration ceremony of the Enugu chapter slated for next week.

Interim Chairman of NACC, Ifenayichukwu Ugochukwu, at a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, said the chamber when inaugurated, would pressure the government to hasten the reconstruction of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to whorl declass standard to assist the growth of commerce and industry in the South East.

“We would push for the development of the cargo aspect of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. We would also send draft bills to the state House of Assembly that would help in protecting businesses in Enugu as well as attracting investment growth in the state, among others,” said Ugochukwu.