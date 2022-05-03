Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has declared that his administration will support a proposal by a British firm, HP Kapital Limited, to partner the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) to build a 500-bed University Hospital, three factories, a waste management plant and other facilities within the vicinity of the Adoration Centre in Enugu.

The governor, who spoke when the Spiritual Director of AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, led the Group Chairman of HP Kapital Limited, Nandishwar Kaushal and his team to visit him, at the Government House, Enugu, said the state government will do all that is required, considering its limited resources, to assist and ensure that the laudable project succeeds.

The delegation visited Ugwuanyi to formally inform him of their remodeling plan for the Adoration Centre to serve as a multifunctional facility to include a University Hospital of international standard with specialized medical services such as a helipad and air ambulance, a five-star hotel, recreation facility and convention centre, among others.

Requesting for land for the project, the delegation also informed the governor of their plan to build an energy plant to manage waste and convert it to wealth. They equally said they will build three factories that would employ 600 people locally, who will be trained by 40 engineers to be trained abroad, among other inherent benefits to the state and the local community.

Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the project action plan which was in line with the accomplishments of his administration in creating jobs for the youth and providing qualitative and affordable healthcare services to residents of the state, including the rural dwellers.

The governor, who noted that Fr. Mbaka has paid his dues, stressed that his administration will continue to support and encourage any venture that would create jobs and add value to the economy of the state and the living standard of the people.

“I want to assure and reassure you that the Enugu State Government will do all that is required, giving our limited resources, to assist you”, he said.

Earlier in his presentation, the Group Chairman of HP Kapital Limited, Kaushal, informed Gov. Ugwuanyi the University Hospital will be affiliated with “your University here (ESUT) and AU University in Britain”, adding that “the degrees that will be issued will be in collaboration with your University and AU British University”.

