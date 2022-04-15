Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, yesterday, swore in Michael Ezeugwu Ajogwu, as chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), for a second term, at the executive chamber, Government House, Enugu.

Ugwuanyi also swore in Greene Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC member 1, for a second term.

Speaking after being sworn in, Ajogwu, on behalf of himself and his colleague, thanked Ugwuanyi for the magnanimity he extended to them by finding them worthy to serve for a second term after they successfully concluded their first term of five years.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria promised the governor they will discharge their duties faithfully, and in accordance with the law and their oath of office.

In his remarks, Ugwuanyi congratulated them and wished them well in their new tenure.

The governor used the opportunity to appreciate other members of ENSIEC for their commitment and diligent discharge of their responsibilities.

Secretary to the State Government, Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Malachy Okwueze, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, ENSIEC Secretary, Chukwudi Amah, and other members of the commission witnessed the event while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and state’s Solicitor General, Victor Emeribe, administered the oath on Ajogwu and Anike-Nweze.