Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday swore-in Mr. Mathew Idu as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, following his confirmation by the State Assembly.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also swore-in four youths, namely: Mr. Anthony Ikenna Nwodo, Mr. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Mr. Michael Ogbuekwe and Mr. Anthony Chukwudubem Onyia, as special advisers.

Swearing in the new aides, Gov. Ugwuanyi charged them to hit the ground running in order to fulfil the social contract with the people of the state and to advance good governance and optimise service delivery.

The governor added that his administration’s commitment to ensure security and welfare of the people is sacrosanct, reiterating that “public officers must avoid contaminating governance with politics.”

According to him, “performance will be key in our consideration and we will periodically benchmark it as a basis to remain in office while no shade of corrupt practice will be countenanced.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi informed the new appointees of the need to align with the recommendations of the 12 sectoral ad hoc committees, to actualise the full objectives of the government.

He, therefore, charged them to raise their performance bar and discharge their duties diligently.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in appointees, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Idu, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state and pledged their commitment not to disappoint.

Applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi on the appointment, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that “it demonstrates your resolve that young persons must be given the opportunity to exhibit their skills in the service of our state.”