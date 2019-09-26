Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, swore in commissioners and special advisers.

Swearing in the commissioners and advisers, Governor Ugwuanyi said performance would be key and periodically benchmarked as a basis to remain in office.

The governor, who pointed out that his administration would not tolerate any corrupt practice, emphasised that the new appointees’ loyalty as public officers should be to God and the state.

He added that they must at all times be seen to pursue honesty, transparency, accountability, equity, justice, fairness and unalloyed commitment to duty in the course of service to the state.

Ugwuanyi, who earlier in the day swore in Dr. Festus Uzor as his Chief of Staff, announced Chuks Ugwoke as his Chief Press Secretary, disclosing that “the deputy chief of staff, Office of the Deputy Governor will be appointed in due course and all other appointments will follow suit.

The governor stated that “every public officer on this journey must wear his/her seat belt,” stressing that “our administration will be on fast track to deliver the public good to Enugu people in the remaining three years, eight months and five days of this tenure.”

He informed the commissioners and advisers of the three-day policy retreat from September 26 to 28, which would take them through government’s policy direction. He also stated that the appointees are expected to digest the sectoral recommendations applicable to their respective ministries to keep them properly focused on the delivery of their ministerial mandate.

Governor Ugwuanyi further disclosed that the work and recommendations of the 12 sectoral ad-hoc committees comprising highly experienced technocrats, professionals, the academia, etc, culminated in his administration’s new strategic architecture with cross-cutting and sector-specific plans for advancement of good governance and optimisation of service delivery in the state.

“This is intended to facilitate the fulfilment of our campaign promises and social contract with Enugu people,” the governor said.

Congratulating them on their appointments, which he said were based on their individual competencies and capacities, the governor, reiterated his administration’s commitment to participatory democracy.

“You must have walked a tight rope of constituency consensus building around your choices, given the inclusive and participatory approach adopted in your appointment.

“I invite you to recall that our re-election victory was a referendum on our first term performance. We enjoyed electoral support that is unprecedented in recent history, scoring 95.54 percent of total votes cast in the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Enugu State. While this enriched our political and leadership credentials, it also put a burden of performance on us, for to whom much is given, much is also expected.”