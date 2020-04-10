Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, swore in Prof. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, as Health Commissioner following the death of Commissioner, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu last week, Prof. Obi, until his appointment was a consultant public health physician and lecturer at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla and College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, respectively.

Ugwuanyi while swearing in the new commissioner said: “the compelling need to re-establish commanding leadership for State Health Care System under a commissioner in the face of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the urgent replacement of our deceased commissioner for health.”

Ugwuanyi while congratulating Obi expressed the hope that he “will bring your expertise and the requisite gravitas to bear on your new role as Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, especially in these unusual times.”

Obi’s swearing in came pursuant to his confirmation by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Prof. Obi thanked the governor for finding him worthy to serve and pledged to carry out his duties with diligence and to the best of his ability.