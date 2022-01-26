Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, yesterday swore in Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena as the substantive chief judge of the state after serving as acting chief judge for three months on two consecutive occasions.

Ozoemena’s appointments on acting capacity by Ugwuanyi was sequel to the retirement of the former chief judge, Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, who attained the constitutionally prescribed retirement age of 65 years on September 7, 2021.

The governor explained that the decision to swear in Ozoemena as acting chief judge on September 7, 2021 and the renewal of the appointment on December 8, 2021 upon the expiration of the first three months, was based on the order of seniority of the judges of Enugu High Court as confirmed by National Judicial Council (NJC).

Ugwuanyi disclosed that the swearing in of Ozoemena was sequel to the recommendation by NJC and subsequent confirmation of his appointment by House of Assembly in fulfilment of the provisions of Section 271 Sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The governor, who described the exercise as ‘God’s will, made manifest at God’s own time’, congratulated the newly sworn in chief judge.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said Ozoemena is eminently qualified for the job, expressing confidence that “you will bring your juristic erudition, diverse experience and integrity to bear on the administration of the Enugu State judiciary.

“I wish you well and pray God to grant you stellar career as the state’s chief judge.”

Ozoemena thanked Ugwuanyi for his endurance and consistency in ensuring he was sworn in as acting chief judge and thereafter as the substantive chief judge.

He promised the governor of the cooperation and support of the state judiciary under his watch, stressing that they will maintain the tempo of peace and harmonious relationship between the executive and judiciary.