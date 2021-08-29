Following the unfortunate fire incidents in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, caused by adulterated kerosene sold to victims in the area, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and all other relevant government agencies to thoroughly investigate and determine those responsible for distributing the harmful product.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, to ensure that all those who suffered any bodily injury are effectively provided with the best available medical care at the expense of the state government. The governor’s directives were contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, which conveyed the state government’s sincere condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.