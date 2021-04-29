Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to expand the frontiers of favourable investment in the state, through sustained improvement in business enabling environment.

Ugwuanyi said the state has adequate stock of developable and arable land, robust physical infrastructure, willing youthful workforce, safe and secure environment, favourable policies and regulatory framework, friendly tax regime “and most importantly, we parade impressive Ease of Doing Business Credentials.”

The governor, who spoke when he formally declared open for business, the Easton Hill Continental Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, built by Mike Onu from Nkanu West Local Government Area, called on sons and daughters of Enugu State to think home in their investment decisions.

He maintained that such decisions would promote a good working relationship with the state government and expand the economic opportunities of the people of the state.

“This is another in a series of new businesses that I have had the privilege to commission in recent times. It is usually heartening for me to see the establishment of small and medium enterprises in Enugu State. These businesses bring huge economic benefits, including job creation, wealth creation, improvement in the internally generated revenue of the state, mitigation of youth restiveness as well as its associated criminality and insecurity.”

The governor acknowledged Onu as a consummate and resilient businessman “who has been able to hold his own in the hospitality industry” and congratulated him for successfully increasing the tally of his business outfits, beseeching God Almighty to bless the great endeavour.