Determined to stem local security challenges, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the 68 newly sworn-in Development Area Administrators in the state, to relocate to their areas and take charge immediately.

The governor also directed that the new administrators engage all traditional rulers, presidents of town unions, religious leaders, youth organisations, women organisations, neighbourhood attach groups, forest guards and all stakeholders in their respective Development Areas to inspire a grassroots security architecture underpinned by robust intelligence gathering and communication of same to security agencies.

The governor who gave the directives when he swore in the administrators at Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, stressed that the grassroots engagement strategy “is the only means of fully reclaiming our neighbourhoods, and we expect no less.”

Harping on the imperative for this new paradigm of neighbourhood-based intelligence gathering, Ugwuanyi pointed out that the strategy “stares us in the face”, stressing: “If we must secure our communities/neighbourhoods and fulfil our pivotal mandate of security and welfare of our people, as enshrined in section 14 subsection 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, then we must necessarily understand our neighbourhoods and the residents; their means of livelihood, lifestyle and networks. Enugu State Development Areas can no longer be superintended by absentee or non-resident Development Area Administrators.”

He reminded the Administrators that they have a duty to also ensure that their subjects are fully enlightened on government’s policies and programmes, and mobilised for collaborative partnership in peace keeping as well as implementation of policies and programmes of government.

“The government and people of Enugu State are eager to see our Development Area Administrators impact the grassroots with a view to changing the narratives on security, local economy and micro-infrastructure.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.