Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has charged residents and security personnel at the state’s land borders to take responsibility by stopping further illegal influx of persons into the state as all recorded COVID-19 cases in the state were illegal entrants.

This is as the state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, in a statement, on Wednesday announced the 12th COVID-19 case in Enugu.

He said, “A new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Enugu State has emerged. This means 12 cases have tested positive in Enugu State, 2 have been discharged and now 10 are currently positive and on treatment.

“This new case is from Ebonyi State who is married and living in Enugu. She had been in Kano for the past two months and then returned on the 4th of May 2020.

“Her sample was taken as the State Ministry of Health was alerted about her and the result came out on the 12th of May. Thus far all cases reported in Enugu State have had positive travel history.

“All efforts to stem the influx of persons who are not on essential services through our borders are welcome and encouraged,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, Governor Ugwuanyi while addressing Enugu residents on Wednesday revealed that all the cases entered the state after the presidential directive banning interstate movement of persons and non essential goods.

Ugwuanyi said that it was imperative that all residents take responsibility to protect the state from illegal influx of people, charging those with the mandate of protecting the state borders to ensure that further importation of COVID-19 into the state is halted.

According to the governor, “on the 28th of March 2020, Enugu State had its index positive case, a couple from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area who then just returned from the United Kingdom and Dubai. Both have been successfully treated and discharged.

“One month after the index positive cases was confirmed, on the 28th of April 2020, Enugu State had its 3rd confirmed positive case, a female indigene of Bauchi State with a history of travel to Bauchi and Plateau states.

“On the 1st of May, 2020, Enugu State had its 4th confirmed positive case, a female indigene of Umuchigbo in Enugu East Local Government Area who together with her nine-year old daughter returned to Enugu from Lagos State where they reside after falling ill.

“On the 2nd of May 2020, Enugu State had its 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th confirmed positive cases, all of whom are close contacts of the 3rd confirmed positive case and who travelled with the 3rd confirmed positive case to Bauchi and Plateau states.

“On the 6th of May 2020, Enugu State had its 9th confirmed case. A female nine-year old daughter of the 4th confirmed positive case, who returned to Enugu with her already ill mother.

“On the 7th of May 2020, Enugu State had its 10th confirmed positive case, a son of the 3rd confirmed positive case who also travelled with the mother to Bauchi and Plateau States.

He further revealed that the 11th case was a 40 year old male who had travelled to Kano in April and returned on May 4 and was discovered to be positive on Tuesday.