Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has urged traditional rulers in the state to intensify efforts towards the enhancement of peace and security in their communities.

He made the appeal during a maiden town hall meeting with traditional rulers in the state following the inauguration of his 2nd term of office, urging them to be agents of peace in their respective domains.

The governor noted that some communities are yet to access the first tranche of N5million earmarked for the 458 autonomous communities to execute priority projects of their choice under the “One Community, One Project” initiative due to one crisis or another.

He, therefore, advised the leaders of the affected communities to resolve their problems on or before the end of June to benefit from the well-thought-out programme.

The governor also used the occasion to criticize the activities of some of the Neighbourhood Watch Groups in the state, saying they were deviating from their responsibilities

He maintained that Enugu remained one of the safest states in Nigeria.

Ugwuanyi announced the reappointment of Mr. Sylvester Onoyima as Special Adviser on Due Process. He broke the news when he met with the Permanent Secretaries of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), for briefing at the Government House, Enugu.