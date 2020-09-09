Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has enjoined youths to embrace entrepreneurship, stressing that it creates wealth and employment opportunities.

The governor spoke during a two-day leadership training programme tagged: “Enugu leadership and capacity building summit,” as part of activities marking the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, the governor said youths have played significant role in his administration, as a result of deliberate government policy.

“Enugu realises the importance of getting youths close to leadership and that is why if you look, you will see that there are so many youths who are doing well in various capacities both in government and outside government in the state.

“As the state celebrates its 29th anniversary, the government is ready to create more rapport with youths. It is evident that this government is youth-friendly and grateful that this friendliness is equally reciprocated,” he said.