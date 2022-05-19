Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has thanked stakeholders for the enduring peace and progress being witnessed in the state since the inception of his administration.

The governor, who disclosed that Enugu is a reference point for peace in the country, said he does not take the support, solidarity and cooperation of the stakeholders of the state towards the actualization of the enviable feat for granted.

Addressing people of Udi Local Government Area, when they paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, he expressed delight at the maximum support and solidarity they have given him since he assumed office in 2015.

The Udi people were at the Government House, Enugu, to commend him for the peace and good governance in the state as well as to appeal to him for the zoning of the Enugu West Senatorial District ticket of the PDP to the council area in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

The governor urged them to remain committed in prayers for God to continue to direct the affairs of the state, adding that the positive results the state is witnessing in terms peace, security and good governance in spite of the nation’s challenges was because his administration entrusted Enugu State to God’s hands.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who applauded the people of Udi LGA for their comportment and peaceful disposition in the course of their quest for the senatorial seat, advised them to consult widely and continue to ensure that things are done peacefully, transparently and credibly.

“Let’s put it in prayers and entrust it to the hands of God. I thank all the Udi stakeholders because of their support since I assumed office. I also thank all the stakeholders of Enugu State for accepting for peace to reign in the state. I will not take it for granted.”

Earlier in his presentation on behalf of the people of Udi LGA, the Council Chairman, Philip Okoh, said: “We came to thank you for the good works you are doing in Enugu State, the peace you have entrenched in Enugu State as well as the manner you govern the state despite all the challenges in the country”.

Okoh disclosed that the residents were enjoying peaceful atmosphere because of the governor’s penchant for peace, and his fear of God. The council chairman added that all the feats were equally made possible because he entrusted the state to the hands of God when he assumed office.

He further commended him for the numerous landmark projects of his administration with the state’s lean recourses, stating that the newly constructed flyover bridge at Nike Lake Road T-junction, Enugu, is a master piece and an eloquent testimony to his remarkable achievements in office.

Giving a narrative of the political calculations and rotation of elective public offices among the five LGAs in Enugu Wes, Okoh, on behalf of the people of Udi LGA, appealed that it was their turn to occupy the senatorial seat in the 10th National Assembly.

In his remarks, Igwe F. Ken Ezeike, on behalf of the traditional rulers, lauded Governor Ugwuanyi’s peace and good governance initiatives, stressing his leadership style is well cherished and unprecedented in the annals of Enugu State.

The monarch advised all stakeholders and political contestants in Enugu State to embrace the peace and tranquility entrenched in the state by Gov. Ugwuanyi, expressing confidence in the ability of the governor to address the request of the people of Udi LGA amicably.

Dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Uche Ugwu, member representing Udi South Constituency, Chuka Eneh, former member of House of Representatives, Garry Eneh, former minister of aviation, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze, Dr. Festus Uzor and Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe.