Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, said the peace enjoyed in Enugu State was made possible because of the support of all the stakeholders and people of the state “who agreed that peace should reign.”

The governor spoke at a thank-you rally organised by Opi Youths Movement (OYM) in recognition of his peace and development strides in Enugu State held at St. Charles Catholic Church, Opi, in Nsukka Local Government Area.

Ugwuanyi lauded the “unprecedented love and benevolence for Opi people and indeed Opi youths” and thanked the people of the area for their overwhelming support especially during his reelection.

The event also witnessed a civic reception in honour of Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Cosmas Ugwueze, who hails from Opi.

Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders of Opi for coming together to recognise his administration’s modest achievements in spite of the nation’s various challenges bothering on economy, insecurity and public health.

The governor equally thanked the leaders and people of Enugu State for allowing peace to reign in the state and urged them to continue to remember him and his administration in their prayers.

President General of Opi Youths Movement (OYM), Collins Ikenna Ezeagbo, commended Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in Opi and Nsukka LGA.