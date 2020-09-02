Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced plans to reconstitute membership of Development Centre Administrators and members in the 17 local government areas following the expiration of their tenure.

Governor Ugwuanyi made the announcement during a meeting with the outgone administrators,and the 17 local government chairmen at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

The governor, who thanked the former administrators for the services they rendered to their development centres, local government areas and the state, disclosed new administrators and members of the development centres will be appointed, after due consultation.