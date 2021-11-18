Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is among the top nominees for the 2021 Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) which celebrates Nigeria’s most profound digital leaders.

Nigeria’s most prized Information Technology (IT) and Telecoms event, holding in Lagos on Friday, also has the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as top nominee.

The annual event which operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders majorly from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the African Digital Economy Forum (ADEF) will confer Gov. Ugwuanyi with the coveted ICT Governor of the Year award.

Interestingly, Enugu is also leading the list for Tech Innovation Hub of the Year (Mentoring & Capacity Building); and Emerging Leaders in Innovation/Tech Advisory (Public Sector).

According to reports, “Gov. Ugwuanyi’s consistent leverage on technology and strong ICT policy-thrusts to rework the economic future of Enugu State has drawn much admiration, earning the south eastern state top spot in the national drive towards a digital economy.

“The state has multiple nominations in NTITA 2021 including Tech Innovation Hub of the Year and Emerging Leaders in Science, Technology & Innovation (STI) in Public Sector.”

In a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists, Mr. Akin Naphtal, “Enugu is not an entirely surprising revelation.”

