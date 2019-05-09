Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has lauded telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, for upgrading and modernising its network infrastructure in Enugu.

Ugwuanyi, who officially launched the roll-out of the 4G services in the Coal City, the initiative would help boost personal productivity, trade and commerce as well as provide solid platforms for people to become successful in their respective endeavours.

Regional Operations Director, South Region, Dapo Dosunmu, who represented the Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, said the governor has created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Dosunmu said Airtel was committed to the state and that the company would continue to connect much more towns to its 4G network.

He explained that 4G comes with tons of benefits that will accelerate economic and commercial activities. He added: “I t will boost personal and professional productivity; it will help in creating more entrepreneurs; it will offer the youth a big leverage to express their creativity and talent; it will improve the overall quality of life and connect more people to their dreams.”

In addition, he said with 4G, Airtel will also power people, businesses and aid governance through technology.

To connect to the Airtel 4G network in Enugu, Dosunmu said that a telephone consumer would need a 4G enabled device and is also expected to upgrade his or her SIM to a 4G SIM to enjoy the service. The upgrade of one’s SIM to a 4G SIM is free and can be done in any Airtel’s retail outlet nationwide.

The Odezuligbo III of Nike Kingdom, Igwe Julius Nnaji and Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, were some of the dignitaries that witnessed the launch.