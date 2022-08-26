From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to pray for Enugu State and Nigeria for improved security and successful transition in 2023.

Speaking during a 2022 mega prayer rally of CAN Enugu State chapter, which has its theme, as ‘Watch and Pray’, the governor acknowledged the goodness and faithfulness of God to the state and beseeched Him to heal “our troubled nation.”

This, he said, should be by God feeling the hearts of people with more love, tolerance and spirit of forgiveness, just as he wished CAN a spiritually and enriching prayer rally.

Ugwuanyi said: “I urge you to pray for improved security of lives and property of our people and of the nation, peaceful electioneering, credible, free and fair election and successful transition in 2023.

“I commend the leadership of CAN in Enugu State for organising this annual mega prayer rally which is most needed at this time. While congratulating the new leadership of CAN in the 260 wards of the state that will be inaugurated today, my administration will continue to partner CAN in their duty of spiritually intercession for the state.”

Earlier, the state CAN Chairman, Emmanuel Edeh, described Ugwuanyi as God fearing, peace-loving, CAN friendly and the number one security and pilgrimage governor of the year award winner.

He said the CAN Enugu annual mega prayer rally, started with the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi and that he has always been present at the rally since then.

Noting that God was using Ugwuanyi mightily to maintain unparalleled peace and security in the state, the CAN chairman said: “Your commitment to peace and security have made Enugu the number one state in Nigeria as far as venue for hosting regional, national and international programmes are concerned, because of the safety we are enjoying here.

At the prayer rally where the Anglican Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, Sosthenes Eze, espoused the theme of the rally, prayers were said against insecurity, criminality and bloodshed in Nigeria and for sustained peace and security in Enugu; for the youths of the country, for great moral values and for leaders in Nigeria, the state and Ugwuanyi.