Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu was among dignitaries who celebrated erudite jurist, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former attorney general and commissioner for justice of the state, Michael Ajogwu, at a colloquium and book presentation to commemorate his 80th birthday and over 50 years of law practice.

The book: “Footprints in the Path of Law: Essays in Honour of Dr. Michael Ajogwu, SAN,” is a compilation of outstanding articles and essays on various issues and developments in the legal profession with a particular focus on Nigeria. It was edited by the celebrant’s first son, Fabian Ajogwu.

Presenting his goodwill message at the event, entitled: “Plaudits for an Achiever at 80: Dr. Michael Ajogwu, SAN,” Ugwuanyi conveyed the warmest felicitations of the government and good people of Enugu State to Ajogwu “on this joyous occasion of your 80th birthday celebration.”

The governor said he was at the event “to honour and celebrate an achiever par excellence, a patriotic Nigerian and illustrious son of Enugu State who is widely acknowledged for his sophisticated legal education, diverse experience, character, competence and consistency.”

Ugwuanyi also described the celebrant as a dispassionate jurist of superlative erudition, Notary Public and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who left unblemished records inservice

Ajogwu is currently the chairman, Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, a commission that has delivered three consecutive, credible, free, fair and transparent local government elections with acceptable outcomes in Enugu State, under his watch.

Ugwuanyi expressed delight that Ajogwu at 80 stands strong, “strong enough to discharge critical duties which even the younger generation dread to discharge.”

According to the governor, he is an accomplished family man and father to many successful children, including one of the toasts of the legal constituency, Fabian Ajogwu.

Also speaking, Chukwuka Utazi of Enugu North senatorial district, who is from the same council area with Ajogwu, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, described the celebrant as “our mentor, an accomplished achiever, a trailblazer, and an inspiration.”

Utazi, who recounted Ajogwu’s journey to greatness, especially in the legal profession said: “We are very happy today that at 80, Ajogwu is standing tall, very strong, contributing to the goodness of this Enugu State in general and Uzo-Uwani council where he comes from, in particular.”

On his part, Centus Chima Nweze of the Supreme Court, listed the remarkable accomplishments of Ajogwu saying: “In your own time, your 14 children are all university graduates in various areas; indeed your first child and first son, Fabian, in your own life time is a and a professor of law. What else should God do for you?.

“In your own life time, your adopted child, Raymond Ozoemena is the chief judge of Enugu State. In your life time, your one time boy, C. C. Nweze is the justice of the Supreme Court. In your life time, your one time boy, Miletus Ezugworie Eze is the attorney general of Enugu State. In your life time, your wife is a judge of Enugu State. My brother what again should I say. The good Lord has blessed you.

“Ajogwu, you will live for 100 years. Looking at you, you are a very strong man…,” he said.