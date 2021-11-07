Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on receiving news of the unfortunate accident yesterday at Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, involving a truck and tricycles (Keke), immediately visited the scene of the incident for needful intervention.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thereafter, proceeded to Posh Hospital, New Haven, Enugu, to empathise with the survivors and ensure that they received adequate medical attention.

He, therefore, pledged to pay all medical bills of the accident victims and consequently made sufficient funds available to the hospital management to ensure the patients were properly treated without any hindrance.

He condoled with the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident and thanked those who rescued the survivors and brought them to the hospital for being Good Samaritans.

