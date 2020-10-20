Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, visited the defunct office of SARS in Enugu to confirm the facility has been closed in compliance with the Federal Government’s directives based on the demands of protesting youths.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Miletus Eze and his Information counterpart, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, was received by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, who took him round the facilities including the empty cells.

He confirmed to the governor, who he described as “the most-friendly and security-disposed governor” that the SARS unit has been closured accordingly and the 11 detained suspects evacuated from the cells.

“Today, we don’t have SARS in Enugu.”

The Attorney General, Mr. Eze said the Judicial Panel of Inquiry recently constituted by Ugwuanyi to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings will be inaugurated on today.

Governor Ugwuanyi also visited the ailing first republic minister and prominent Igbo chieftain, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who is in a hospital in Enugu and wished him quick recovery.