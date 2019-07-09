Ifeanyi Okechi, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has warned the 2,235 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 corps members in the state against frequent and unauthorised travels during their service year.

He said such trips could lead to road mishaps and other harms, pains and loss of lives in road accidents.

The governor gave the admonition during the completion of 21 days induction course at the permanent orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Awgu, Awgu Local Government Area.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Nwanneka Onah, he advised them to accept their postings as divine and work diligently for the benefit of their host communities, the state and country at large.

“My dear corps members, as you are about to move to your places of primary assignment, it is pertinent to remind you of the oath you took during your swearing-in ceremony, to serve in any part of the state you may be posted and identify with the problems and aspirations of the people.

“Therefore, you must, as a matter of duty, rise to the protection of the sovereignty of this country at all times, you must remain law abiding and shun acts capable of undermining the integrity and unity of our great nation,” he advised.

The governor congratulated the corps members and urged them to follow their predecessors’ footsteps in community development service and assured them that they would be rewarded for it, because both the state and the local governments were committed to their welfare.

NYSC state coordinator, Steven Gabriel, appreciated the corps members on their responsiveness to training and enthusiasm in camp activities, display and parade by 160 corps members at the orientation camp.

He urged them to respect the culture and norms of the communities where they observe their primary assignments.